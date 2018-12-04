Linea Sketch updated for iPad Pro with Apple Pencil gestures, new fill and blending tools, more

The Iconfactory has updated its excellent iPad Pro drawing app Linea Sketch with support for the new models, gesture control on the new Apple Pencil, and new fill and blending tools that enhance the app for all users. The latest update also lets you set what action is assigned to your finger when drawing with the Apple Pencil.

9to5Mac Happy Hour

Linea Sketch is also gaining new ZipShapes (joining ZipLines) that turn rough shape drawing into perfectly shaped objects. This feature works with the pencil, pen, marker, and fill tools by holding the end of a drawn shape. ZipShapes recognize circles, ovals, squares, rectangles, triangles, and polygons, and you can use the transform tool to adjust the shape after you create it.

Linea Sketch also includes updated fill and blending tools:

Fill Tool – The paint roller fills large areas with color quickly and easily: Tap to instantly flood-fill an area on the selected layer

Uses all currently-visible layers, including templates/grids, for the fill boundary

Draw a shape with the fill tool to enclose a free-form area

Supports opaque and additive ink settings Blending Tool – The blending stick softens a portion of your sketch or smudges it: The effect uses both brush size and pressure

Blur mode – Soften hard edges and lines; create pleasing gradients

Smudge mode – Push or pull strokes to create free-flowing shapes and effects

Finger blending – Set your finger to blend instead of erase in Settings

Linea is also adding the ability to revert sketches from pervious versions to correct mistakes or create new versions based on old sketches using iCloud. You can also select a new Mulberry background from the paper type options, and recording sketches no longer captures the recording interface.

And for the new iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, Linea Sketch includes a few improvements:

There is now a setting for what your finger does while an Apple Pencil is in use: erase, blend, draw, move the canvas, or ignore.

Double-tap on the new Apple Pencil can be configured to switch tools, change interface state, enter selection mode, or modify tool sizes

New template for full-screen tablet that matches 11″ iPad Pro aspect ratio

Linea Sketch for iPad is available on the App Store for $4.99. Highly recommended if you want to put your Apple Pencil to use. Linea Go for iPhone is available for $2.99 on the App Store.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: