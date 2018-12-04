Film shot entirely on iPhone awarded prestigious Turner Prize in Britain

Yet another film shot on Apple’s iPhone is receiving an award today. The Guardian reports that Charlotte Prodger has been awarded the 2018 Turner Prize for her short film entitled “Bridgit,” which was shot on the Scottish countryside.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

At a ceremony in London today, Prodger was announced as the award’s recipient. She will receive £25,000, which she says will go towards rent and “probably a nice jacket.” Regarding her decision to shoot her film using just her iPhone, Prodger said its ease of use makes it easy to use as you travel about the world:

Speaking after her win, Prodger said: “I feel very honoured, blown away really. It’s quite surreal. It feels lovely.” The artist said she used an iPhone for her work because she was on her own a lot and the phone felt like an extension of her: “Because of that ease of use and the way you can use it while you are going about the world. For me, everything is in there.”

Meanwhile, Alex Farquharson, the chair of the judging panel for the Turner prize, called Prodger’s film the “most profound use of a device as prosaic as the iPhone camera that we’ve seen in art to date”.

As noted by The Guardian, Prodger’s film “Bridgit” explores themes such as class, gender, sexuality, and more:

It explores class, gender, sexuality and neolithic goddesses. Prodger filmed the work over the course of a year and included footage of her at home and on her travels. Her narration includes snatches of autobiography – coming out in Aberdeenshire in the early 90s, people being unable to tell whether she is a boy or girl, the assumption that her girlfriend is her daughter. She also quotes from Julian Cope’s The Modern Antiquarian.

Tim Cook took to Twitter to congratulate Prodger, noting that this is the first time a film shot on iPhone has won the Turner Prize.

Congratulations to Charlotte Prodger, winner of Britain’s prestigious Turner Prize. A first for a film shot on iPhone, and another milestone in the democratization of photography and filmmaking. https://t.co/zlQbelQIPb — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 5, 2018

Related stories:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: