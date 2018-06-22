Here’s all of the awards Apple took home at Cannes Lions 2018

2018’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has just wrapped up, and all of the award winners have been announced. Apple has historically had a significant presence at the festival, but this year represented one of their strongest showings in recent memory.

If you’re not familiar with the festival, Cannes Lions is an annual event celebrating the creative and marketing communications fields. Awards given during the week-long festival are some of the most sought after in the industry. This year, Apple took home two of Cannes’ top honors, the Grand Prix. Both Today at Apple – the company’s retail program – and the viral “Welcome Home” HomePod ad were recognized with the Grand Prix.

In addition to the Grand Prix, “Welcome Home” also picked up two Gold Lions, two Silver Lions, a Bronze Lion, and was shortlisted for numerous other awards, primarily in Film Craft. The Spike Jonze-directed film was created under the guidance of MJZ Los Angeles and TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles. Earlier this year, we saw an extensive behind-the-scenes look at the ad’s creation. In June, the spot won an advertising excellence award at the AICP show.

Today at Apple has been a hot topic all week in Cannes. On Wednesday, retail SVP Angela Ahrendts sat down for an interview during the festival to discuss the program’s success and Apple’s retail vision. Later in the day, Today at Apple won the Grand Prix in Brand Experience & Activation for Customer Retail/In-Store Experience. A Titanium Lion later in the week was a feather in its cap. The recognition comes just over a year after Apple rolled out educational sessions to stores worldwide.

Several other Apple entries won Gold, Silver, and Bronze Lions, and numerous other campaigns were shortlisted. Below, we’ve listed each entry and its awards:

Welcome Home

Grand Prix: Entertainment Lions for Music – Brand or Product Integration into Music Content

Gold Lion: Film Craft Lions – Production Design / Art Design

Gold Lion: Film Lions – Online > Consumer Durables

Silver Lion: Entertainment Lions for Music – Use of Licensed / Adapted Music

Silver Lion: Entertainment Lions – Online: Fiction

Bronze Lion: Film Craft Lions – Cinematography

Shortlisted: Entertainment Lions for Music – Excellence in Music Video

Shortlisted: Film Craft Lions – Direction

Shortlisted: Film Craft Lions – Innovation in Production

Shortlisted: Film Craft Lions – Use of License / Adapted Music

Shortlisted: FIlm Craft Lions – Visual Effects

Shortlisted: Titanium Lions – Titanium

Shortlisted: Entertainment Lions – Talent: Film, Series & Audio

Shortlisted: Film Craft Lions – Editing

Shortlisted: Film Craft Lions – Script

Today at Apple

Grand Prix: Brand Experience & Activation Lions – Customer Retail/In-Store Experience

Titanium Lion: Titanium Lions – Titanium

Shortlisted: Design Lions – Retail Environment & Experience Design

Barbers

Gold Lion: Film Craft Lions – Direction

Gold Lion: Film Craft Lions – Editing

Silver Lion: Film Craft Lions – Cinematography

Silver Lion: Film Craft Lions – Production Design / Art Direction

Silver Lion: Film Craft Lions – Use of Licensed / Adapted Music

Shortlisted: Film Lions – TV/Cinema > Consumer Durables

Welcome To @Apple

Gold Lion: Social & Influencer Lions – Co-Creation & User Generated Content

Silver Lion: Mobile Lions – Social > Co-Creation & User Generated Content

Shortlisted: Mobile Lions- Social > Content for User Engagement

Shortlisted: Direct Lions – Digital & Social Co-Creation & User Generated Content

Sway

Silver Lion: Film Craft Lions – Cinematography

Silver Lion: Film Craft Lions – Use of Licensed / Adapted Music

Shortlisted: Film Lions – TV/Cinema > Consumer Durables

Portrait Mode Covers

Silver Lion: Print & Publishing Lions – Innovative Use of Print

Bronze Lion: Media Lions – Sectors > Consumer Durables

Unlock

Bronze Lion: Film Lions – TV/Cinema > Consumer Durables

Bronze Lion: Film Craft Lions – Production Design / Art Direction

Shortlisted: Film Craft Lions – Visual Effects

Earth – Shot on iPhone

Bronze Lion: Film Lions – TV/Cinema > Consumer Durables

Shortlisted: Sustainable Development Goals Lions – Planet > Climate Action

The Rock X Siri: Dominate The Day

Bronze Lion: Social & Influencer Lions – Multi-Platform Social Campaign

Shortlisted: Media Lions – Channels > Use of Mobile

Three Minutes

Bronze Lion: Entertainment Lions – Online:Fiction

Shortlisted: Film Lions – Viral Film

Appocalypse

Bronze Lion: Film Lions – Screens & Events

First Dance

Shortlisted: Film Lions – TV/Cinema > Consumer Durables

Shortlisted: Outdoor Lions – Billboards > Consumer Durables (x3)

Homework

Shortlisted: Film Lions – TV/Cinema > Consumer Durables

Détour

Shortlisted: Film Craft Lions – Use of Original Music

Animoji: Alien

Shortlisted: Film Lions – TV/Cinema > Consumer Durables

The Archives

Shortlisted: Film Craft Lions – Production Design / Art Direction

Apple Park AR Exhibition

Shortlisted: Design Lions – Digital Design

WWDC: The Walking Devs

Shortlisted: Design Lions – Digital Design

All of the Cannes Lions 2018 award winners and campaign assets can be viewed here (account required.)

