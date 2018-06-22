Here’s all of the awards Apple took home at Cannes Lions 2018

2018’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has just wrapped up, and all of the award winners have been announced. Apple has historically had a significant presence at the festival, but this year represented one of their strongest showings in recent memory.
If you’re not familiar with the festival, Cannes Lions is an annual event celebrating the creative and marketing communications fields. Awards given during the week-long festival are some of the most sought after in the industry. This year, Apple took home two of Cannes’ top honors, the Grand Prix. Both Today at Apple – the company’s retail program – and the viral “Welcome Home” HomePod ad were recognized with the Grand Prix.
In addition to the Grand Prix, “Welcome Home” also picked up two Gold Lions, two Silver Lions, a Bronze Lion, and was shortlisted for numerous other awards, primarily in Film Craft. The Spike Jonze-directed film was created under the guidance of MJZ Los Angeles and TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles. Earlier this year, we saw an extensive behind-the-scenes look at the ad’s creation. In June, the spot won an advertising excellence award at the AICP show.
Today at Apple has been a hot topic all week in Cannes. On Wednesday, retail SVP Angela Ahrendts sat down for an interview during the festival to discuss the program’s success and Apple’s retail vision. Later in the day, Today at Apple won the Grand Prix in Brand Experience & Activation for Customer Retail/In-Store Experience. A Titanium Lion later in the week was a feather in its cap. The recognition comes just over a year after Apple rolled out educational sessions to stores worldwide.
Several other Apple entries won Gold, Silver, and Bronze Lions, and numerous other campaigns were shortlisted. Below, we’ve listed each entry and its awards:
Welcome Home
Grand Prix: Entertainment Lions for Music – Brand or Product Integration into Music Content
Gold Lion: Film Craft Lions – Production Design / Art Design
Gold Lion: Film Lions – Online > Consumer Durables
Silver Lion: Entertainment Lions for Music – Use of Licensed / Adapted Music
Silver Lion: Entertainment Lions – Online: Fiction
Bronze Lion: Film Craft Lions – Cinematography
Shortlisted: Entertainment Lions for Music – Excellence in Music Video
Shortlisted: Film Craft Lions – Direction
Shortlisted: Film Craft Lions – Innovation in Production
Shortlisted: Film Craft Lions – Use of License / Adapted Music
Shortlisted: FIlm Craft Lions – Visual Effects
Shortlisted: Titanium Lions – Titanium
Shortlisted: Entertainment Lions – Talent: Film, Series & Audio
Shortlisted: Film Craft Lions – Editing
Shortlisted: Film Craft Lions – Script
Today at Apple
Grand Prix: Brand Experience & Activation Lions – Customer Retail/In-Store Experience
Titanium Lion: Titanium Lions – Titanium
Shortlisted: Design Lions – Retail Environment & Experience Design
Barbers
Gold Lion: Film Craft Lions – Direction
Gold Lion: Film Craft Lions – Editing
Silver Lion: Film Craft Lions – Cinematography
Silver Lion: Film Craft Lions – Production Design / Art Direction
Silver Lion: Film Craft Lions – Use of Licensed / Adapted Music
Shortlisted: Film Lions – TV/Cinema > Consumer Durables
Welcome To @Apple
Gold Lion: Social & Influencer Lions – Co-Creation & User Generated Content
Silver Lion: Mobile Lions – Social > Co-Creation & User Generated Content
Shortlisted: Mobile Lions- Social > Content for User Engagement
Shortlisted: Direct Lions – Digital & Social Co-Creation & User Generated Content
Sway
Silver Lion: Film Craft Lions – Cinematography
Silver Lion: Film Craft Lions – Use of Licensed / Adapted Music
Shortlisted: Film Lions – TV/Cinema > Consumer Durables
Portrait Mode Covers
Silver Lion: Print & Publishing Lions – Innovative Use of Print
Bronze Lion: Media Lions – Sectors > Consumer Durables
Unlock
Bronze Lion: Film Lions – TV/Cinema > Consumer Durables
Bronze Lion: Film Craft Lions – Production Design / Art Direction
Shortlisted: Film Craft Lions – Visual Effects
Earth – Shot on iPhone
Bronze Lion: Film Lions – TV/Cinema > Consumer Durables
Shortlisted: Sustainable Development Goals Lions – Planet > Climate Action
The Rock X Siri: Dominate The Day
Bronze Lion: Social & Influencer Lions – Multi-Platform Social Campaign
Shortlisted: Media Lions – Channels > Use of Mobile
Three Minutes
Bronze Lion: Entertainment Lions – Online:Fiction
Shortlisted: Film Lions – Viral Film
Appocalypse
Bronze Lion: Film Lions – Screens & Events
First Dance
Shortlisted: Film Lions – TV/Cinema > Consumer Durables
Shortlisted: Outdoor Lions – Billboards > Consumer Durables (x3)
Homework
Shortlisted: Film Lions – TV/Cinema > Consumer Durables
Détour
Shortlisted: Film Craft Lions – Use of Original Music
Animoji: Alien
Shortlisted: Film Lions – TV/Cinema > Consumer Durables
The Archives
Shortlisted: Film Craft Lions – Production Design / Art Direction
Apple Park AR Exhibition
Shortlisted: Design Lions – Digital Design
WWDC: The Walking Devs
Shortlisted: Design Lions – Digital Design
All of the Cannes Lions 2018 award winners and campaign assets can be viewed here (account required.)
