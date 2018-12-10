[Update: Now available at 50% off] Hyper unveils the first iPad Pro USB-C hub with HDMI, USB-A, headphone jack, SD slot, more

The new iPad Pro is the first iOS device to make the switch from Lightning to USB-C. Popular Apple accessory maker, Hyper, has now revealed the first iPad Pro USB-C hub along with a 50% promotion.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

Update 12/10: Hyper has today launched its USB-C Hub for iPad Pro on Kickstarter. The company is offering 50% off for early backers, bringing the price down from $99 to $49. Deliveries are expected to start next month.

Hyper is offering the 50% off deal for the first 1,000 backers, with the price then going to 30% off. Check out our early hands-on look at Hyper’s new USB-C Hub for iPad Pro.

Last week, Hyper launched its power adapter-based USB hub for MacBook. Today, the company has announced its new USB-C Hub for iPad Pro which joins the company’s lineup of hubs for MacBooks and more.

The new iPad Pro USB-C hub works for both the new 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models and offers up a solid range of I/O, including HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, SD/microSD slot, USB-A, and USB-C PD.

It also works with cases like Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio and Smart Folio.

iPad Pro USB-C Hub Highlights:

World’s first dedicated USB-C hub specifically designed for the new 2018 iPad Pro

Connects directly to the iPad Pro single USB-C port to add 6 new ports (4K HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack, SD, micro SD, USB-A 3.0 and USB-C Power Delivery)

iPad Pro matching Space Gray and Silver color Aluminum enclosure

Removable and replaceable translucent C-shape grip made of soft polycarbonate and ABS material securely holds the USB-C hub in place without blemishing the iPad Pro surface

From the makers of the world’s first and best selling dedicated USB-C hub for the MacBook Pro

Works with both 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with or without Apple Smart (Keyboard) Folio

Hyper will be releasing this iPad Pro USB-C hub next month and is offering 50% off for customers who sign up for email alerts on the product page. Hyper says the MSRP will land at $99.

For more from Hyper, check out the company’s website and Amazon page.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: