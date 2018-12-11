[Update: Available and shipping now] Satechi launches iPad Pro USB-C hub with HDMI, USB-A, and headphone port

Satechi is out today with its dedicated iPad Pro USB-C hub. The compact aluminum adapter offers HDMI, USB-A, headphone port, and USB-C PD 3.0 at a decent price but without many of the features of Hyper’s version.

Update 12/11: Satechi has made its new iPad Pro USB-C hub available for order today. With the $45 launch promotion having ended, this hub is going for $60 ($48 with coupon code ‘MPH20%OFF‘ and is shipping out in 1-2 days.

Read more below for how Satechi’s iPad USB-C hub compares to other options.

On the heels of Hyper announcing its iPad Pro USB-C hub earlier this week, Satechi’s new release adds to the company’s lineup of Apple accessories. Satechi is looking to set its Type-C Mobile Pro Hub for iPad apart in a couple of ways.

First, it looks to be a bit more compact than Hyper’s option (hands-on look), but that comes with the loss of an SD/microSD card slot and only includes charging via USB-C (no data passthrough). However, if that’s not a deal breaker, Satechi’s iPad Pro USB-C hub may be appealing with its more affordable price point.

Satechi is running a launch promotion offering its new Type-C Mobile Pro Hub for $45, with the MSRP landing at $60. That compares to the launch promotion price of Hyper’s at $50 which will then jump to $100.

Compare either of these to Apple’s $60+ USB-C adapter that only offers HDMI and one USB-A port, and they both seem like a good deal. Apple also announced a standalone USB-C to headphone adapter for $9.

Satechi iPad Pro USB-C Hub Highlights:

4K HDMI: allows for seamless presentations, conference calls and video streaming on-the-go.

allows for seamless presentations, conference calls and video streaming on-the-go. USB-C PD 3.0 Charging: keeps the iPad Pro and other Type-C compatible products powered, while running high-performance applications. It can also be used as a power bank to charge other USB-C devices while away from an outlet.

keeps the iPad Pro and other Type-C compatible products powered, while running high-performance applications. It can also be used as a power bank to charge other USB-C devices while away from an outlet. 3.5mm Headphone Jack and Extra USB 3.0 Port: restores the ability to connect to a user’s favorite pair of 3.5mm wired headphones and provides an extra USB 3.0 port for fast data transfer (up to 5Gbps) or to connect a USB keyboard to the iPad Pro or other compatible Type-C tablet.

Satechi’s new iPad Pro USB-C hub is now up for pre-order for $45 with deliveries expected next month.

For more from Satechi, check out the company’s Amazon page and website.

