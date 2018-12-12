LumaForge’s 32TB to 200TB Jellyfish Tower servers now available to purchase through Apple from $12,000 to $40,000

Apple is today updating its online store for business, adding LumaForge’s professional servers to its lineup. For those out of the loop, LumaForge has worked with many industry leaders such as Adobe, Disney, Google, and more.

LumaForge will begin offering its Jellyfish Tower in 32TB, 80TB, 120TB, and whopping 200TB configurations on Apple.com today. They use ultra-fast disks to allow customers to work with up to 4K resolution videos. Users are able to connect to the drives via ethernet, with support up to 10-gigabit speeds, which are absolutely necessary in a professional work environment.

Jellyfish combines video storage with customized software in a plug-and-play solution for video teams. Designed by seasoned filmmakers, editors, colorists and creatives, Jellyfish is the hub that connects all these critical roles.

Apple has been aggressive with adding new products and updating its online store this month. The company recently created a specialized store for vets, where they and their families will be able to take advantage of a 10 percent discount storewide. It also added a handful of accessories and hard drives to its line up.

Business owners looking to pick up the tower can purchase them directly from Apple here.

