Apple to release an iOS update in China next week to address patents involved in Qualcomm case

Following China granting Qualcomm an import and sales ban on some iPhone models earlier this week, Apple announced this evening that it will release a software update to resolve any potential patent infringement. The software update will roll out next week.

In a statement to Reuters, Apple said that the software “updates” will roll out to affected devices in China at the start of next week.

“Based on the iPhone models we offer today in China, we believe we are in compliance,” Apple said. “Early next week we will deliver a software update for iPhone users in China addressing the minor functionality of the two patents at issue in the case.”

Details are unclear at this point. While Qualcomm claimed the injunction against Apple would “ban the import and sale of nearly all iPhone models in China,” that hasn’t yet turned out to be the case. Apple issued a statement earlier this week saying that “all iPhone models remain available for our customers in China.” That still remains true as of today. The injunction was based on two patents and seemingly related only to pre-iOS 12 releases of iOS.

Earlier this evening, Bloomberg reported on a filing from Apple in China in which the company outlined the effects an iPhone ban in China would have. Apple said such a ban would cost it ‘millions of dollars a day,’ as well as hurting consumers, the Chinese government, and suppliers and manufacturers like Foxconn.

