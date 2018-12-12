Qualcomm says Apple in breach of China iPhone sales ban because it is still selling iPhones in China

- Dec. 12th 2018 7:08 am PT

0

Apple is currently embroiled in a wide-ranging legal battle with Qualcomm over patents and royalties. Earlier this week, Qualcomm got an injunction on iPhone sales in China but iPhones remain available for sale …

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Qualcomm lawyers managed to get a temporary injunction due to patents relating to photo editing and managing apps using a touch screen.

In response to the court ruling, Apple said that the infringement only applies to earlier versions of iOS. The company argued that the iOS 12 software does not violate Qualcomm’s patents. As all its phones ship with iOS 12, Apple said that it continues to sell all current iPhone models.

Unsurprisingly, Qualcomm is not happy with that.

Via CNBC, Qualcomm presented evidence to the court that showed ‘iPhones being unboxed and sold’ (not exactly a hard feat considering Apple has several retail stores in China where it sells iPhones to customers every single day). It wants the court to uphold the spirit of the Monday injunction and actually prevent Apple from selling devices.

It will be up to the court to decide if its judgement applies to all iPhones, or only those sold with older software installed.

The case is ongoing; Apple has already said it will appeal the ruling. An enforced ban on iPhone sales would obviously be bad news for Apple’s business if it came into effect.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you the latest from Apple headquarters and decipher fact from fiction from the rumor mill.
iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world.
Qualcomm

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.