9to5Toys Lunch Break: 12.9″ iPad Pro Cell 64GB $559, Twelve South Leather iPhone Cases $20, iTunes Movies from $1, more
9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Today only, save on Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro w/ Cell + 64GB: $559 (Orig. $929)
Apple’s latest iPad Pro on sale from $759 shipped
Nearly every iPad is currently on sale, including $100 off the latest 9.7-inch model
The annual end of year Apple event at B&H delivers some of 2018’s best prices
Wrap your new iPhone in a Twelve South Leather or Wallet Case from $20
The annual iTunes Holiday Sale is now live: Bundles from $10, Disney $15, 4K starting at $5, more
This might be your last pre-Christmas chance at Apple Watch Series 3 deals from $229
Easy stocking stuffer: leather Apple Watch bands in various colors for $8 (Reg. $15)
Wrap your AirPods in the stylish Twelve South AirSnap Leather Case for $24 shipped
Twelve South Curve gives your MacBook a nice boost at $40 (20% off)
Protect your MacBook w/ tomtoc’s new Premium Laptop Sleeve 15% off for 9to5 readers
Wiplabs Slope: Get 25% off the Slope iPad/iPhone stands w/ code 9to5.
Affinity Photo & Designer for iOS/Mac starting from $16 for the holidays (Reg. up to $50)
- Take your iPad music production to the next level with Cubasis: $25 (50% off)
- Journey to the Forgotten Realms in Icewind Dale for iOS at $2 (Reg. $10)
- Hatchi is one of those retro virtual pets for iOS and now FREE (Reg. $1)
- Parallels Desktop 14 & Toolbox get 10% price drop for the holidays, deals from $18
9to5Toys Last-Minute Gift Guide: Our top picks from under $20
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Patrick’s must-have gaming essentials
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Alison’s favorite beauty buys for under $20
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Ali’s Top Fitness Apparel & Accessories
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Justin’s favorite gifts for musicians
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Trevor’s favorite low-cost tech essentials
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Blair’s favorite smart home must-haves
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Simon’s favorite tech gifts for banishing clutter
MORE NEW DEALS:
Pad & Quill now 35% off w/ free priority shipping: iPhone XS/Max/R cases, bags, pens, more
- This 32GB iPhone SE is perfect for a grandparent or kid at just $50 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $399)
- Amazon Digital Day returns on December 28th with deals on movies, books, games, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Tribit XFree Bluetooth Earbuds $19 shipped, more
- Gift cards up to 20% off for the holidays: Nintendo, PSN, Xbox, iTunes, Google Play, many more
- Bring home 360-degree sound w/ the UE BOOM 2 Bluetooth Speaker: $64 (Reg. $90+)
- Today’s Gold Box has complete TV series on sale: Seinfeld, Breaking Bad, more
- littleBits Avengers Inventor Kit falls below Black Friday pricing at $72 shipped (Reg. $150)
- CanaKit’s Raspberry Pi 3 B+ Ultimate Starter Kit can be yours for $70 Prime shipped (Reg. $90)
- Samsung Pro Touchscreen Chromebook + FREE Google Home Mini from $382
- Fossil’s Last Minute Gift Sale is here with up to 40% off smartwatches, briefcases, more
- Add a pop of color to your room with this 16-foot RGB LED Lightstrip at $17.50 (Reg. $30)
- Need a last-minute toy gift? There’s the L.O.L. Surprise! Biggie Pet for $25 (Amazon low)
- Save $60 on Synology’s DS218play 2-Bay NAS, now on sale for $190 shipped (All-time low)
- Amazon’s Gold Box includes Dremel, August Smart Locks, AeroGarden and more from $69
- Xbox One S Minecraft Bundle at $180 (Reg. $300) + many more from $199
- Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War $25 or less, Shadow of the Colossus $19.50, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Max – The Curse of Brotherhood, Doom & Destiny, more
- Score rare discounts on Stanley’s best bottles and cookware from $6, today only
- Gerber multi-tools and more highlight this Gold Box starting at $9
- Amazon will sell you a 64-oz. Vitamix Blender for $190 shipped (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $380)
- Learn Spanish with these best-selling Rosetta Stone software bundles from $79
- This highly-rated robotic vacuum takes care of pet hair, mopping and more at $220 (Reg. $400)
- Rocketbook 2-Pack Reusable Smart Notebook bundles at the Amazon low: $45 (Reg. $59)
- Huge deal on Crest 3D Whitestrips: 22 treatments for just $15 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $45)
- Amazon’s Gold Box has you ready for the slopes with goggles & helmets from $22
- This Cricut Explore Air 2 Bundle would be a great gift for the crafty sort: $230 ($60 savings)
- Start your Instant Pot cooking with an all-time low on the DUO Plus model: $90 (Reg. $160)
- Razer announces the first wireless keyboard and mouse for Xbox One
- Cole Haan updates your footwear with an extra 30% off sale items + free shipping
- The Nike Shop at Nordstrom Rack offers Dri-FIT, Flyknit & much more from just $20
- Bonobos’ holiday coupon drops 30% off sitewide, with styles from $67 + free shipping
- 9to5Toys Daily: December 18, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Sling TV lands on Oculus Go, bringing your favorite channels to a massive 180-inch TV experience
Leaked Kingdom Hearts III gameplay footage and images hit 6 weeks before launch
- LG unveils new 32-inch FreeSync gaming monitor with an affordable price tag
- LEGO unveils first Captain Marvel set ahead of upcoming film
- 1More enters the truly wireless earbud market w/ the $100 Stylish TWS
- TRK-01 PLAY adds dedicated drum/bass plugs to your arsenal for FREE + $25 NI voucher
- The Anki Vector will get Alexa access next week, making it a neat alternative to Echo devices
- Gear up for cold weather with stylish accessories for under $20
- Amazon upgrades Alexa to more naturally control Ring, Abode, and other security systems
- Amazon Echo Link arrives today delivering Alexa to your audio system, amplified version in 2019
- Synology’s latest DS1819+ NAS is expandable to 18-bays, offers up to 32GB RAM, more
- LG unveils gram 14 and 17, two new laptops w/ 20+ hour battery life and compact form-factors
- Hackers are already adding new games to PlayStation Classic
- Puma to rerelease its iconic RS-Computer shoes this week with Bluetooth & more
- LG HomeBrew set to arrive at CES with smartphone-controlled craft beer brewing
- Skullcandy enters the truly wireless earbuds game with Push, offering 6 hours of battery, more
- Sony PlayStation Classic Review + Giveaway: Gaming nostalgia personified
- Protect your packages against porch pirates this year with low-cost and high-tech accessories
- TP-Link announces two new 802.11ax routers with up to 4x more devices and 10Gb/s Wi-Fi
- New DOOM levels for the original title coming soon: Digital FREE or physical from $40
- Alexa will soon use contextual self-learning techniques to understand conversations better
- Hands-on: LEGO Vestas Wind Turbine is a highly-desired blast from the past
- Organize your holiday decorations with these handy storage options for $20 or less