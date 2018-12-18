Snapchat this week started rolling out its incredibly popular “year in review” roundup. This roundup, which Snapchat calls your “Year End Story,” compiles some of your best Snapchats into one long story that you can share with everyone or keep for yourself.

In a statement to Fast Company, Snapchat explains that your Snapchat year in review Story is meant to celebrate “the variety of emotions, events, and content” you added to Snapchat and saved through the app’s Memories feature:

“Your Year End Story is designed to celebrate the variety of emotions, events, and content captured on Snap and saved to the Memories feature throughout the year, including travels, outdoor adventures, sunsets, music, animals, and even your selfies.”

The Year End Story is divided into various sections but appears as one continuous Story. For instance, you’ll see sections of “tasty treats,” “cute overload,” “love fests,” “late nights,” “adventures,” and much more. Additionally, while the Story is automatically generated, you can customize the snaps and sections that appear in it.

How to view your Snapchat 2018 Year End Story:

To view your 2018 wrap-up story, head to the camera interface on the Snapchat app. From there, tap the photos icon below the shutter button, and you should see your “My 2018 in Snaps” collection at the very top. Here, you can edit it, save it to your Memories section, and post to your Story for everyone to see.

To generate the Year End Story, Snapchat uses the photos and videos you’ve stored in the app’s “Memories” archive. This means you must have saved enough content to the Memories section of the app for Snapchat to be able to generate the Year End Story.

Snapchat says that if you don’t see a “My 2018 in Snaps” roundup, it might be because you didn’t save enough to “Memories,” but it could also be that the roundup is still rolling out. The Year End Story feature is rolling out globally over the next week, so be sure to keep checking if you don’t see it just yet.

Have you checked out your Year End Story feature on Snapchat? Let us know down in the comments!

