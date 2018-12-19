9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple 2018 MacBook Air $1,049, 9.7″ iPad 32GB $100 off, iTunes Gift Cards 15% off, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s MacBook Air features two Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch ID, more for $1,049 ($150 off)
Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad 32GB w/ Apple Pencil support gets a $100 price cut to $229
Apple’s latest iPad Pro on sale from $759 shipped
The annual end of year Apple event at B&H delivers some of 2018’s best prices
Save up to 15% on iTunes Gift Cards today via Amazon + more
This might be your last pre-Christmas chance at Apple Watch Series 3 deals from $229
Easy stocking stuffer: leather Apple Watch bands in various colors for $8 (Reg. $15)
The annual iTunes Holiday Sale is now live: Bundles from $10, Disney $15, 4K starting at $5, more
Wrap your new iPhone in a Twelve South Leather or Wallet Case from $20
Twelve South Curve gives your MacBook a nice boost at $40 (20% off)
Protect your MacBook w/ tomtoc’s new Premium Laptop Sleeve 15% off for 9to5 readers
Wiplabs Slope: Get 25% off the Slope iPad/iPhone stands w/ code 9to5.
Affinity Photo & Designer for iOS/Mac starting from $16 for the holidays (Reg. up to $50)
- Take your iPad music production to the next level with Cubasis: $25 (50% off)
- Grimvalor, the popular iOS hack n’ slash, hits lowest price ever on the App Store: $3 (Reg. $7)
- One of the best story-puzzlers on iOS hits all-time low: The Room Old Sins for $2 (Reg. $5)
- Parallels Desktop 14 & Toolbox get 10% price drop for the holidays, deals from $18
MORE NEW DEALS:
Anker’s most popular USB-C wall chargers, cables, and more are on sale from $10 shipped
Give your AirPods a home with elago’s Hang Case + carabiner for just $8
- Score discounted iOttie smartphone car mounts from $19 today at Amazon
- Panasonic’s eneloop AA rechargeable batteries are a must-have for the holidays, now $15
- Stream all of your favorite content in 4K HDR with the Roku Ultra at $70 shipped (Save $20)
- Amazon has the 2018 Tile Mate Tracker on sale from just $16 or grab a 4-pack for $45
- Save $25 on Netgear’s DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem and get rid of that monthly fee: $45 shipped
- Improve your podcast audio w/ Samson’s $90 G-Track Pro Microphone (30% off)
- A Google Home Hub with 2 Home Minis can be yours for $129 shipped (Up to $250 value)
- Google Pixel Buds return to Black Friday pricing at $109 shipped (Reg. $159)
- Make 6 quarts worth of meals with Insignia’s Multi-Function Cooker: $30 (Reg. up to $100)
- Save 10% off your next Google Play purchase with these discounted gift cards via Amazon
- Smartphone Accessories: 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad $9 shipped, more
- Samsung Serif and Frame TVs set to get QLED displays at CES 2019
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Castlevania Requiem from $11, Mega Man Collection 2 $15, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Bloons TD 6, The Room Three, many more
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance for iOS hits its lowest price ever for the holidays: $3 (Reg. $5)
- Amazon 1-day AeroGarden sale from $75 shipped: Harvest 360, Ultra, Elite and more
- Tea drinkers rejoice: Tea Forte gift sets & accessories are up to 40% off in today’s Gold Box
- Contigo’s popular AUTOSEAL West Loop Travel Mugs are starting from $9 in today’s Gold Box
- This 142-piece ABC Magnets Gift Set is down to $16, today only (Reg. up to $30)
- Save up to 30% off select Pelican Waterproof Cases, starting at $44 shipped
- Tenergy’s Otis Robot Cleaner will vacuum your house for you at just $120 (Reg. $160)
- Ditch the oil for a Digital Air Fryer from just $58 shipped today at Amazon (Up to 30% off)
- Put a stainless steel Breville Smart Pro Toaster Oven on the countertop for $200 (Reg. $270)
- Target’s same-day delivery service set to expand, will cover ‘all major product categories’ in 2019
- Beat Dom off the line w/ the Fast & Furious Ultimate Ride Blu-ray Collection for $20
- Adorn your bathroom with a new set of cotton bath towels: Sets of 6 from $26.50 shipped
- Parker Urban Fountain Pen Kit hits Amazon low at $25 + more from $7 shipped
- Update your outerwear w/ Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Levi’s & more at up to 40% off at Amazon
- GAP Factory elevates your look with deals from just $7: outerwear, jeans, shoes, more
- The Allen Edmonds Holiday Sale features boots, dress shoes & more from $45 shipped
- Kate Spade’s The Bigger Event takes an extra 40% off sale items + free shipping
- 9to5Toys Daily: December 19, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Amazon Digital Day returns on December 28th with deals on movies, books, games, more
Nintendo Switch is now the fastest selling console in the U.S. + Smash Bros. Ultimate details
Razer announces the first wireless keyboard and mouse for Xbox One
- Hiking boots are very on-trend this season, here are our top picks from $35
- LEGO’s latest promotional offer is a Star Wars Minifigure Box, here’s how to get it for free
- Ford prototypes a noise-cancelling dog kennel to keep your pup calm during fireworks
- Sling TV lands on Oculus Go, bringing a massive 180-inch TV experience
- Leaked Kingdom Hearts III gameplay footage and images hit 6 weeks before launch
- LG unveils new 32-inch FreeSync gaming monitor with an affordable price tag
- LEGO unveils first Captain Marvel set ahead of upcoming film
- 1More enters the truly wireless earbud market w/ the $100 Stylish TWS
- TRK-01 PLAY adds dedicated drum/bass plugs to your arsenal for FREE + $25 NI voucher
- The Anki Vector will get Alexa access next week, making it a neat alternative to Echo devices
- Gear up for cold weather with stylish accessories for under $20
- Amazon upgrades Alexa to more naturally control Ring, Abode, and other security systems
- Amazon Echo Link arrives today delivering Alexa to your audio system, amplified version in 2019
- Synology’s latest DS1819+ NAS is expandable to 18-bays, offers up to 32GB RAM, more
- LG unveils gram 14 and 17, two new laptops w/ 20+ hour battery life and compact form-factors
- Hackers are already adding new games to PlayStation Classic
- Puma to rerelease its iconic RS-Computer shoes this week with Bluetooth & more
- LG HomeBrew set to arrive at CES with smartphone-controlled craft beer brewing
- Skullcandy enters the truly wireless earbuds game with Push, offering 6 hours of battery, more
- Sony PlayStation Classic Review + Giveaway: Gaming nostalgia personified
- Protect your packages against porch pirates this year with low-cost and high-tech accessories
- TP-Link announces two new 802.11ax routers with up to 4x more devices and 10Gb/s Wi-Fi
- New DOOM levels for the original title coming soon: Digital FREE or physical from $40
- Alexa will soon use contextual self-learning techniques to understand conversations better
- Hands-on: LEGO Vestas Wind Turbine is a highly-desired blast from the past
- Organize your holiday decorations with these handy storage options for $20 or less