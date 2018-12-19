Apple releasing first iOS 12.1.3 developer beta today [U: now available]

[Update: Now available (and labeled beta 2 after the initial iOS 12.1.2 beta cycle). The second macOS 10.14.3 and tvOS 12.1.2 betas are also out today. No new watchOS beta yet.]

Apple is releasing the first iOS 12.1.3 developer beta later today, after releasing iOS 12.1.2 earlier this week following patent claims by Qualcomm which threatened iPhone sales in China. This new beta is actually considered beta 2 because it follows the same train of the previous iOS 12.1.2 beta, but since that version number was taken by the unexpected release, Apple had to increase the patch number. The release notes only mention bug fixes, but we’ll update if anything notable is discovered on the new beta.

This year, iOS 12 has been updated with Group FaceTime, Dual SIM support, and other notable changes as part of iOS 12.1 and iOS 12.1.1.

We’ll update this post when iOS 12.1.3 beta is available and if we find anything interesting after installation.

Here’s our hands-on video with the changes included in last week’s iOS 12.1.1 and watchOS 5.1.2 updates which are available for all customers:

