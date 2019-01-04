Microsoft brings long-awaited OneDrive Files On-Demand feature to Mac

Thurott reports Microsoft has updated its 365 product roadmap with mention of Files On-Demand finally rolling out to macOS users. Initially offered as a preview in September of last year to Mac users, no formal word was made by the company as to when users should expect a widespread release.

While the site reports not all users are seeing the macOS version available, the rollout (which began yesterday), should hit most users in the coming weeks.

The app is similar to iCloud or DropBox, which offloads local computer files to OneDrive, and offers them up “on-demand.”

Microsoft has been good about updating Apple versions of its software. In past upgrades, we saw OneDrive for iOS updated with iPhone XS Max and XR support, and an update with iPad Pro support along with Apple Pencil optimizations back in 2016. Just last month, Microsoft updated Office with support for Dark Mode and much more.

OneDrive Files On-Demand for Mac is now available. This update will be rolling out to production OneDrive sync client users starting in January. https://t.co/9z5EKmQTY8 pic.twitter.com/5VfzZZ8ddP — Tero Alhonen (@teroalhonen) January 4, 2019

On the topic of Apple and Microsoft, the last time we reported on the two behemoths was when a December privacy poll revealed more people trust Microsoft than Apple — a seriously surprising outcome considering Apple’s serious stance on privacy and consumer trust.

At any rate, users interested in the macOS version of Files On-Demand can expect to the see the app available at any moment.

Relevant stories:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: