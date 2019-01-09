iOttie unveils iPhone car mount with built-in Alexa and wireless charging, new power bank with wireless charging + USB-C, more

iOttie has unveiled several new products at CES this week. The most interesting new accessory looks to be the Easy One Touch Connect, which is an iPhone and Android smartphone car mount with wireless charging, Alexa voice control built-in, and one-handed docking and undocking. iOttie has also shown off another car mount, and a power bank with Qi wireless charging with USB-C.

Easy One Touch Connect

This is the evolution of its popular One Touch car mount lineup, and offers the most robust feature set yet.

A first-of-its-kind product, the mount supports most standard Alexa features and capabilities, including access to more than 70,000 Alexa skills, right from your vehicle. By working with Amazon to develop the Easy One Touch Connect, and incorporating its own patented Easy One Touch mechanism, iOttie has created a functional and intelligent car mount.

The Easy One Touch Connect has dual microphones and utilizes noise-cancelling software to offer a reliable user experience. iOttie shared a few use cases for Alexa in the car:

users can ask Alexa to play music, check the weather, get driving directions, control smart home devices and more, all while enjoying smooth communication via dual high-quality microphones and noise-canceling software that filters out ambient road noise.

iOttie hasn’t detailed price or release specifics yet, but Easy One Touch Connect will be available sometime this quarter.

Auto Sense car mount

iOttie has also announced Auto Sense. This car mount has a proximity sensor to automatically secure your iPhone or other smartphone when placed on the mount. Auto Sense also features Qi wireless charging.

Auto Sense will run $55 and be available later this year.

iON Wireless Go Battery Pack

Last up is the new iON Wireless Go Battery Pack. This is the latest product in iOttie’s sharp iON lineup and features USB-C, USB-A, and Qi wireless charging.

The 10,000mAh battery pack offers 18W fast charging for iPhone and iPad. It features a small LED screen for checking battery level, and a clean fabric design in a choice of three colors.

No word on pricing for this portable battery yet. iON Wireless Go Battery Pack will also be available sometime later this year.

You can check out the rest of iOttie’s Apple accessories on its website and Amazon storefront.

Keep up with all of the latest product announcements from Las Vegas in our CES 2019 Guide.

