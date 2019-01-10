VLC to cross 3 billion downloads tomorrow, says AirPlay for Android coming soon

VLC, the popular open source video and audio client, may be surpassing 3 billion downloads soon. VLC also looks to be supporting AirPlay on Android in a future update.

According to Variety, lead develoepr Jean-Baptist Kempf says that VLC is expected to break 3 billion tomorrow, with roughly a one-fourth of those downloads coming from mobile devices.

Meanwhile, Kempf says that VLC will support AirPlay in the future, which will allow Android devices to beam audio and videos to Apple TVs and other AirPlay-capable devices. VLC for iOS has been supporting AirPlay for quite some time now. Kempf says that AirPlay support on Android may make it to the main VLC in app “in about a month.”

VLC is also looking to branch out and diversify its app a bit more. While VLC was never a “complete media center solution with intricate tools to manage large personal media libraries”, the company is looking to make it easier to switch from utilities such as iTunes. Kempf does caution that VLC will never “compete” with apps such as “Plex or Kodi.”

VLC is an open source video and audio player and is available on practically every platform imaginable, including Apple TV, iOS, and Mac.

