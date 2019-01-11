Lightroom CC for iPad updated with support for Siri Shortcuts

Adobe Lightroom CC for iPad is getting an update today that brings a few much-anticipated features to the app.

Today’s update brings the app to version 4.1.1, and brings support for Apple’s Shortcuts app, which now lets you create a shortcut to allow directly importing photos into Lightroom.

You’ll also get support for applying a default presets before importing the image into Lightroom.

Lightroom CC for iPad is available as a free download on the App Store.

