What type of pro monitor would you like to see from Apple this year? [Poll]

2018 saw Apple finally update the computer some multi-display desktop fans have long been holding their breath for: Mac mini. As 2019 begins, the professional market is looking towards a massive refresh of the Mac Pro and native display offerings from Apple.

However, with CES these past two years showing off so many OLED and 8K displays, the question begs, how can Apple truly innovate in the pro monitor space this year?

Before we begin, how do we know exactly Apple will update Mac Pro and offer a new display? Well, they flat out told us.

We want to be transparent and communicate openly with our pro community so we want them to know that the Mac Pro is a 2019 product. It’s not something for [2018]

Currently, the 27-inch 5K panel featured in iMac, iMac Pro and the LG UltraFine 5K Display is the largest offered by Apple. We know workstations are only growing larger and more powerful. So, perhaps this is the year Apple takes its first foray into 8K?

A jump into 8K wouldn’t exactly be unprecedented, as Dell has already been offering a 32-inch 8K monitor since 2017 for a whopping $3,199.

We’ve seen our own Jeff Benjamin review numerous displays over the years, including the LG 5K2K UltraWide — its’ 21:9 aspect ratio becoming increasingly popular recently.

Personally, a 34-inch 8K 16:9 monitor would be the sweet spot for me. However, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Apple push the limits of the norm here and begin normalizing a 36+ inch offering in ultrahigh resolution.

How do you think Apple visualizes the future of professional workstations five years down the line? Whether it involves daisy chaining multiple 4K+ displays or a massive singular monster, we’ll find out soon when Apple finally takes the wraps off some new pro gear (hopefully) this year.

So now, fill out our poll below and let us know what type of display you’d like to see the most! As for other factors like refresh rate and color accuracy, tell us what specifically you’re looking for in the comments below!

