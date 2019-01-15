Apple’s chip guru Johny Srouji reportedly on Intel’s CEO candidate shortlist

A new report today from Axios details that a new name has popped up on Intel’s shortlist to fill its open CEO position: Johny Srouji. The company’s search has been ongoing for half a year and Apple’s SVP of Hardware has a strong history of working with the chipmaker.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

Johny Srouji is Apple’s SVP of Hardware Technologies. He joined Apple back in 2008 to spear head the development of the company’s first custom chip, the A4.

Axios notes that Srouji hasn’t been on Intel’s list until now. However, he has 15 years of experience working at the chipmaker’s Israel operations from 1990-2005, which could be a strong point for Intel considering him.

Intel’s previous CEO, Brian Krzanich, resigned last summer after news broke about an undisclosed consensual relationship with an Intel employee. Intel’s board then appointed then CFO Robert Swan as the interim CEO.

Intel declined to comment to Axios about Apple’s Srouji now making the list of CEO candidates.

In other recent Intel news, the company is expected to be providing 5G chips for Apple to put in its 2020 iPhone lineup. However, Apple is also said to be working on making its own cellular modems in addition to its efforts on making custom chips for its Macs.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: