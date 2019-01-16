Apple Pay boss Jennifer Bailey delivering keynote address at TRANSACT conference

Apple’s VP of Internet Services Jennifer Bailey has been announced as the keynote speaker for this year’s TRANSACT conference scheduled for later this spring. Jennifer Bailey had led Apple Pay since its launch in 2014.

TRANSACT is a major conference that focuses on global payment technology. The conference is scheduled to run from April 30 to May 2 in Las Vegas. In the keynote speaker announcement, Jennifer Bailey teased out how she’ll promote Apple Pay at the conference:

“I’m thrilled to talk to the payments industry at TRANSACT,” said Bailey. “We have a great story to tell about how we are working to bring customers even better payment experiences in all aspects of their daily lives.”

The announcement also highlights the latest numbers for Apple Pay’s deployment:

Apple Pay is now active in 26 markets worldwide with over 5,200 banking partners. Apple Wallet supports customer loyalty program cards and contactless student ID cards at Duke, the University of Oklahoma, and the University of Alabama. Customers can also take public transit in 12 cities worldwide with Apple Wallet, including Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai and London.

Jennifer Bailey is no stranger to public speaking events where she promotes Apple’s mobile payment service for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. Back in September, Bailey was interviewed by Fortune where she touted Apple Pay’s continuing adoption around the world.

The Internet Services VP has also used previous keynote appearances to share updated Apple Pay adoption numbers and tease out upcoming features like Apple Pay Cash. The conference takes place a few weeks before Apple’s annual developer conference so we likely won’t hear about new features coming to Apple Pay, but we’ll stay tuned and bring you any notable remarks from the keynote speech.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: