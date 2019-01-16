Ecobee on iOS updated with new Apple Watch app for smart home control

Popular HomeKit accessory maker ecobee has today released its long-awaited Apple Watch app. This means you can now control your ecobee accessories through Apple Watch, including adjusting your thermostat temperature and more.

Ecobee first teased last March that it had a new Apple Watch app on the way, and now users get to take full advantage of that app.

In its current form, the app is missing a few things we’d like to see. Namely, there’s no support for complications just yet – but ecobee promises that complications will come “soon.” The primary functionality is there, though. You can adjust thermostat temperatures, turn on lights and witches, and more.

Ecobee teases that future updates to its iOS app will bring support for naming your home and assigning devices to it, as well as a complete navigation overhaul

You can now control the app from your Apple Watch (complications to follow soon), and new designations will begin to be added to your Home’s profile, where you can name your Home and assign devices to it. All that, and an overall navigation revamp to boot.

Ecobee is available as a free download on the App Store.

