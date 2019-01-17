Louis Vuitton wants you to pay them $700 for putting their logo on in-ear wireless headphones

Got $700 to waste? Louis Vuitton can help – the fashion company is offering some admittedly excellent in-ear true wireless headphones for $995. Which is $299 for the headphones and $696 for the logo …

Hypebeast reports on the admittedly pretty design.

Marking a new age for Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh has pushed the luxury fashion house into yet another new venture with a range of unique wireless earphones. Tapping into the trend of the audio market, the Horizon Earphones deliver impeccable sound thanks to a precise system developed by audio specialist Master & Dynamic. Available in four colorways – black, white and red Monogram or yellow and blue LV stripes, the earphones feature 3.5 hours of listening time on a single charge and an intuitive touch control element. The newest Louis Vuitton-designed lifestyle accessory connects to devices via Bluetooth and works seamlessly with the soon to release LV Tambour Horizon smartwatch. Additionally, the Horizon Earphones charging case provides the earphones with a total of 20 hours of battery life.

Which is all very nice – except for the fact that the $995 Louis Vuitton Horizon headphones are just rebadged Master & Dynamic MW07 ones, which cost $299. Plus the originals come in a nicer case.

I mean, I love them, as I said in my review.

For pure audio quality, these are hands down the best in-ear headphones I’ve ever used – and that includes B&O H5s. For the first time with in-ear headphones, they’ve hit the sweet-spot. Previously I’ve had to significantly compromise on audio quality if I want the freedom achievable with on-ear headphones – there when you want them, unnoticeable in a pocket when you don’t. But with the MW07, I feel like the compromise in audio quality is so small that the trade-off works.

These LV dice-pods were first spotted in an FCC drop early last month. Four weeks later, I’d still recommend buying them without the LV initials.

Via The Verge.

