What new Apple product are you most looking forward to in 2019? [Poll]

2019 is shaping up to be a busy year for Apple. In addition to the normal iPhone updates, reports also suggest that the company has new iPads, accessories, and more in store. What are you most excited to see in 2019?

A report last week suggested that Apple will announce a new entry-level iPad, as well as the iPad mini 5, during the first half of 2019. The new iPad mini will likely focus on performance improvements, with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo saying the device will feature a cheaper display panel and an upgraded processor.

Details about a new “entry-level” iPad are more unclear, but that seemingly references the $329 iPad. One report has said the 9.7-inch iPad will be replaced by a 10-inch iPad, suggesting a slight chassis redesign with smaller bezels.

In addition to the new iPad hardware, Apple has also promised that its “modular” Mac Pro is a 2019 product. We still don’t know much about the new Mac Pro. Apple first teased the new machine in 2017 and updated us on the process last year.

Further, in conjunction with the new Mac Pro, Apple is planning a new “Pro” display for its users. The company discontinued its Thunderbolt Display in 2016, but has since promised to make a reentry into the professional display market. Ideally that product will launch alongside the Mac Pro.

Of course, 2019 will also bring the introduction of the iPhone XS and iPhone XR successors. A report from The Wall Street Journal suggested that the iPhone 11 will stick with a dual-camera system, whereas the iPhone 11 Max will adopt three cameras. The iPhone XR successor (iPhone 11R?) is said to see an upgrade to dual-cameras, but is expected to stick with LCD for another year.

In terms of accessories, Bloomberg reported last year that Apple has “premium AirPods,” a second-generation HomePod, and over-ear headphones coming in 2019. Details on all of these remain sparse, but they are seemingly somewhere on Apple’s roadmap for this year, barring any delays.

Other potential updates include a new 12-inch MacBook, updated MacBook Pros, a refreshed iMac line, and spec-bumped iPad Pros. The jury is still out on what these updates might bring, but we’ll likely learn more as 2019 progresses. There is also the Apple Watch Series 5 looming as well.

Last but not least, of course, is AirPower. A report last weekend said the wireless charging mat was nearing production. Further, the iPhone XS Smart Battery Case website briefly mentioned the accessory, suggesting that all hope is not yet lost.

What are you most excited to see in 2019? Let us know in the poll below and elaborate down in the comments.

