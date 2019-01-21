Spotify testing artist blocking feature with iOS app, could roll out to all users in the future

Spotify has begun testing a new feature with its iOS app that allows users to block artists from appearing on their account. This means that blocked artists will no longer appear on Discover Weekly, Daily Mixes, searches, or any charts curated by Spotify.

According to a report from Thurrott, this feature will be coming in a future update.

Spotify will let you block music from any artist you don’t like throughout the app. This means it will block music from that artist on your personal library, playlists, automatically curated playlists, charts, radios, and everything else.

Blocking artists goes beyond them appearing in charts and playlists. You won’t be able to play music from that artist by manually selecting it, either. Blocking, literally means you won’t be able to see or hear anything from the artist. The only exception to this rule is if the blocked artist is featured on another artist’s track, they won’t be blocked.

The new feature can be accessed from the “…” menu on an artist’s page, where you can click “Don’t play this artist” to stop playing music from an artist.

For now, it appears that this feature is limited to a small number of users on iOS. It’s unclear if/when this feature will be rolling out to all users.

Hopefully other music streaming services such as Apple Music roll out a similar feature. Despite tapping the “dislike” button on every song from an artist, Apple Music will continually suggest music from that artist.

