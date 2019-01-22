Apple hits a dozen years as the world’s most admired company

Fortune is out with its annual ranking of the world’s most admired companies, and Apple gets the top slot for the 12th consecutive year.

Companies were ranked on nine different criteria …

Innovation

People Management

Use of Corporate Assets

Social Responsibility

Quality of Management

Financial Soundness

Long-Term Investment Value

Quality of Products/Services

Global Competitiveness

Fortune says that it used a three-stage process to come up with its rankings. First, the highest-revenue companies both within the US and worldwide. After that, it was down to industry execs to rate the candidate companies.

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed […] To select our 50 All-Stars, Korn Ferry asked 3,750 executives, directors, and securities analysts who had responded to the industry surveys to select the 10 companies they admired most. They chose from a list made up of the companies that ranked in the top 25% in last year’s surveys, plus those that finished in the top 20% of their industry. Anyone could vote for any company in any industry.

Fortune only lists the All-Stars now, making companies pay to find out their overall ranking in the world’s most admired companies list.

Within those, Amazon retained the #2 slot, while Google parent Alphabet fell from #2 to #7. The top 10 All-Stars are:

1. Apple 2. Amazon 3. Berkshire Hathaway 4. Walt Disney 5. Starbucks 6. Microsoft 7. Alphabet 8. Netflix 9. JPMorgan Chase 10. FedEx

Apple regularly gets top placings in a whole range of rankings, from the world’s most valuable brands to the world’s most profitable companies.

