Dropbox update brings time-based comments with mentions for video and audio files

Dropbox is out with a new feature today that will surely be welcomed by teams who regularly work with video and audio content. The popular file sharing company is rolling out the ability to add time-based comments and @mentions to audio and video files for streamlining collaboration.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

Dropbox detailed the update in a press release today:

Now when you share a video or audio file, recipients can place a comment at a specific place on the file’s timeline. So instead of commenting“There’s a popping noise on the soundtrack about a minute in,” reviewers can place a comment at the 0:51 mark that says,“Remove popping noise.”

The new functionality should help make collaboration with large video and audio files a smoother experience.

Time-based comments for Video and Audio highlights:

Targeted feedback. Add time stamps to your comments so other s can jump to the exact second you’re referring to.

Enhanced playback. Adjust speed and s crub through 1080p video previews with thumbnails and audio previews with waveform s .

Broad format suppor t. Preview and comment on over 30 video and audio file types, including QuickTime, MPEG-4, MXF, MP3, and WAV.

Multi-gigabyte file sharin g. Send files big and small —no need to compress files to fit in under an email attachment size limit— for feedback from your team and clients.

Fast approval s. @mention team members, clients, and vendors to notify them of your comments —and keep projects moving.

The new feature is available now via the web as well as the iOS and Android Dropbox apps. Another great aspect is the functionality is supported on all Dropbox account types.

Anyone with a Dropbox account can add time-based comments to files shared by Dropbox Professional, Business Advanced, Enterprise, and Education users.

Last fall Dropbox rolled out a major update with new integration partnerships with Adobe, Vimeo, DocuSign, and more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: