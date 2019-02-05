Apple Maps adds more indoor maps for malls and airports, expands transit directions to new cities

Apple has today updated Apple Maps with new transit direction cities, and expanded support for indoor maps for malls and airports. Today’s Apple Maps updates are being done server side so no software update is required.
Starting today, transit directions will be available in (via MacRumors) Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, North Dakota, New York, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Texas. Outside of the U.S., transit directions are now available in Australia.
As for airports, Apple Maps now supports indoor mapping for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), Newcastle International Airport (NCL) and Milano Linate Airport (LIN).
Maps for malls are also now available in the following cities:
- Bellingham, WA
- Bloomington, IN
- Boulder, CO
- Brookvale, Australia
- Burwood, Australia
- Carindale, Australia
- Cheltenham, Australia
- Chermside, Australia
- Castel Guelfo di Bologna, Italy
- Chiyoda, Japan
- Denver, CO
- Eastgardens, Australia
- Edinburgh, IN
- Evansville, IN
- Greenwood, IN
- Hoover, AL
- Hornsby, Australia
- Hurstville, Australia
- Jonesboro, AR
- Lakewood, CO
- Littleton, CO
- Liverpool, Australia
- Lone Tree, CO
- Lynnwood, WA
- Manchester, NH
- Merrimack, Australia
- Miranda, Australia
- Minato-Ku, Japan
- Moline, IL
- North Little Rock, AR
- Parramatta, Australia
- Penrith, Australia
- Rogers, AR
- Salem, NH
- Seattle, WA
- Shibuya, Japan
- Spokane Valley, WA
- Spokane, WA
- Suita-Shi, Japan
- Sumida-Ku, Japan
- Sydney, Australia
- Toshima, Japan
- Upper Mount Gravatt, Australia
- Vancouver, WA
- Vicolungo, Italy
iOS 11 introduced indoor mapping for malls and airports, providing accurate representations as to what is available inside including restaurants, bathrooms, elevators, and more.
Apple has taken its time with rolling out new features for Apple Maps as the company wants to ensure everything is as accurate as possible.
