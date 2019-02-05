New renders match rumored iPhone 11 with stealthy iOS 13 Dark Mode

At this point, nearly every app and software imaginable has received some level of dark mode, even macOS Mojave. As iOS 13 rumors continue to circulate, new renders imagine what the future iPhone 11 might look like paired with a theoretical iOS 13 Dark Mode.

As for how we got here, it’s safe to imagine that as more and more OLED smartphones have reached consumer hands, the screen’s ability to produce true blacks instigated a renaissance in darker designed GUIs.

Renders via PhoneArena make an attempt at demonstrating what Apple might have in store come September. Included in the concept is the highly-rumored rear triple camera unit and slightly smaller notch.

Before we show you the renders, most of these merely show iOS set to a pure black wallpaper, though there are a few interesting design elements to note, such as a darker, color traced Control Center.

Here’s the complete gallery from PhoneArena:

An excerpt from the designer:

Don’t just invert whites, also subdue and limit other colors as much as possible. For example, instead of using solid, colorful toggles for various settings when they are enabled, a colorful outline can convey just as much information, without emitting unnecessary light.

Previously, 9to5Mac created an overview of what iOS 13 Dark Mode just might look like. You can take a look at that right here

Well, what do you think about these renders? Are you a fan of iOS 13 looking this way, or were you hoping for a greater, more dramatic Home screen redesign? Tell us how you feel in the comments section below!

