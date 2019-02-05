New renders match rumored iPhone 11 with stealthy iOS 13 Dark Mode

At this point, nearly every app and software imaginable has received some level of dark mode, even macOS Mojave. As iOS 13 rumors continue to circulate, new renders imagine what the future iPhone 11 might look like paired with a theoretical iOS 13 Dark Mode.
As for how we got here, it’s safe to imagine that as more and more OLED smartphones have reached consumer hands, the screen’s ability to produce true blacks instigated a renaissance in darker designed GUIs.
Renders via PhoneArena make an attempt at demonstrating what Apple might have in store come September. Included in the concept is the highly-rumored rear triple camera unit and slightly smaller notch.
Before we show you the renders, most of these merely show iOS set to a pure black wallpaper, though there are a few interesting design elements to note, such as a darker, color traced Control Center.
Here’s the complete gallery from PhoneArena:
An excerpt from the designer:
Don’t just invert whites, also subdue and limit other colors as much as possible. For example, instead of using solid, colorful toggles for various settings when they are enabled, a colorful outline can convey just as much information, without emitting unnecessary light.
