Gmail iOS app updated with support for 2018 iPad Pro displays

Gmail for iOS has today been refreshed to support the 2018 iPad Pros and their bezel-light, rounded displays.

The 2018 iPad Pro launched back in November with a new form factor including an 11-inch option as well as a 12.9-inch offering, both with minimal bezels and no Home button. As is often the case, Google was a bit slow on updating its apps for the new display and has just today updated Gmail for iOS for the new screens.

Released today, Gmail version 5.0.190113 for iOS includes just the one change and is available now:

This release brings enhancements that help you get more out of your inbox: • Now optimized for the new Apple iPad Pro

Just last week Facebook added native screen resolution support for the 2018 iPad Pro, iPhone XS Max, and XR. Back in December we saw both Hulu and DirecTV add support for the 2018 iPad Pro displays.

Gmail for iOS is a free download from the App Store.

