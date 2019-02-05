Strava expands to include ski and snowboard tracking with Slopes iOS app integration

Strava is out today with news about its latest integration to help users track even more activities. The popular social fitness app has partnered with the great iOS app Slopes to bring seamless ski and snowboard tracking to Strava users.

Strava announced the news in a press release today:

Strava, the social network for athletes, announces its integration with Slopes, the top iOS and Apple Watch app for skiers and snowboarders to track their days on the mountain. Slopes detects lifts and runs automatically and provides detailed insight into your performance, while reliving your runs on virtual 3D mountains.

We recently went hands-on with Slopes and found it to be a fantastic way to track skiing and riding with Apple Watch.

I really like the clean, simple interface on both Apple Watch and iPhone. The free version is even ad-free with a solid amount of features (paid version available to support the developer and unlock even more functionality). Other features that make Slopes my favorite ski and snowboard tracker include Siri Shortcuts support, the option to set location-based reminders when you cross a geofence with your local mountain, and 12 app icons to choose from.

To link up Slopes with your Strava account, tap the More tab → Settings → Upload Activities to Strava → Connect with Strava. Here’s how the process looks:

Slopes is a free download from the App Store with optional in-app purchases to support the developer, Consumed by Code and unlock additional features.

