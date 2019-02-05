Tesla unveils new iPhone cases on new Amazon store

Tesla is launching new iPhone cases today as part of the launch of its new Amazon store to sell its merchandise and eventually maybe more.

Over the years, Tesla has used its ‘Tesla Shop’ website to sell merchandise and accessories.

It has some mixed reviews from owners, but now the automaker is testing something different: going through Amazon.

The company built a whole new Amazon store to sell its merchandise.

Our sister-site Electrek has learned that it is launching it today with the first few items available on the new storefront powered by the internet retail giant.

The new products include new ‘designed-by-Tesla’ iPhone cases and folios:

Tesla iPhone X case ($35) and folio ($45)

Tesla iPhone 8 case ($35) and folio ($45)

Tesla is also selling some diecast Model S vehicles, new hoodies, and a few other accessories (stealth matte black mug – nod to MKBHD) on the new store. But the project also has some interesting implications for Tesla’s overall retail efforts as Amazon itself gets into the automotive space.

You can read more about that on our sister-site Electrek.

