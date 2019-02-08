Apple shows off Memoji capabilities with three fun music videos

Making a music video could require a much smaller budget in future: all you need is an iPhone with support for the Memoji feature …

NordVPN

Apple has put online three short videos using Memoji to represent the artists.

They feature:

Florida Georgia Line, singing Simple

Khalid, singing Talk

Ariana Grande, singing 7 Rings

The fun videos, each just over a minute long, follow Apple Music billboards in LA featuring Memoji versions of Grammy nominees.

If you’d like to try it yourself, check out our guide to editing Memoji to get a more personalized look.

Check out the three videos below.