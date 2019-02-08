Apple shows off Memoji capabilities with three fun music videos

Making a music video could require a much smaller budget in future: all you need is an iPhone with support for the Memoji feature …
NordVPN
Apple has put online three short videos using Memoji to represent the artists.
They feature:
- Florida Georgia Line, singing Simple
- Khalid, singing Talk
- Ariana Grande, singing 7 Rings
The fun videos, each just over a minute long, follow Apple Music billboards in LA featuring Memoji versions of Grammy nominees.
If you’d like to try it yourself, check out our guide to editing Memoji to get a more personalized look.
Check out the three videos below.