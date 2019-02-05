Apple Music billboards go up around LA featuring Memoji Grammy nominees

With the Grammy Awards approaching this Sunday, Apple has posted a series of new billboards in Los Angeles featuring nominated artists as Animoji characters alongside the title of their work for which they’re nominated. The billboard reminds us that we can listen to the Grammy nominated albums on Apple Music.

The images first appeared on Twitter, initially spotted by a fan page for one of the nominated artists, Kacey Musgraves.

.@KaceyMusgraves ‘Golden Hour’ Apple Music emoji billboards around the city in LA! pic.twitter.com/ILIs8ShdKG — Kacey Musgraves Daily (@musgravesdaily) February 4, 2019

Apple has made a greater push into the music scene recently as Apple Music continues to rise in popularity. In December, the music service had a deal with the award show to initially announce some nominees exclusively on the app. It represented a clear effort by Apple to be taken as a more heavyweight player in the music recording industry.

Photos of the two billboards:

On the topic of Animoji, Apple’s latest iOS 12.2 beta features four new characters to choose from, such as a shark, warthog, owl and giraffe.

