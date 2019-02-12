Adobe adds Sensei-powered detail enhancement to Lightroom CC for Mac, ad-hoc photo sharing on iOS

Adobe is rolling out new features and fixes to its Lightroom CC desktop and mobile apps today with Sensei-powered enhancements and workflow improvements. Lightroom Classic and Camera Raw users will see a few changes as well.

The headline feature for February’s release is Enhance Details, a new tool powered by machine learning and advancements in computational photography. Adobe brands intelligent features like this under the marquee Sensei. Here’s how the tool works, according to Adobe:

The new Enhance Details algorithm enables you to increase the resolution of both Bayer and X-Trans based photos by up to 30%. Enhance Details works on any raw file apart from files converted to a linear raw file, HDR or Panorama merged files (though you can apply Enhance Details to the ingredient files first and then merge), smart proxies, lossy compressed DNGs, or DNGs saved with 1.1 compatibility. Applying Enhance Details to your photos can greatly improve fine detail rendering, improve the reproduction of fine colors, and resolve issues that some customers reported with their Fujifilm X-Trans based cameras.

The details of how the algorithm works are quite complex, and Adobe has provided a white paper on the feature implementation for those interested in learning more. Enhance Details isn’t available on iOS at this time.

Adobe’s Lightroom desktop apps have also been updated with new HDR, Pano, and HDR Pano merge tools to make combining and aligning multiple exposures easier. Users can also now access historgram clipping indicators and a Targeted Adjustment Tool for precise control over color and tonality.

On iOS, Lightroom users can now create ad-hoc photo shares. A random assortment of photos can be selected and shared with a web link. Previously, users needed to create a defined album and then share that album. Behind the scenes, Adobe says it is focusing on fixes and changes in preparation for “exciting features that will be coming soon.”

Adobe XD, the company’s experience design and prototyping tool, also received an update recently. Users of Photoshop, Illustrator, and After Effects will notice improved support for importing to and exporting from XD. Audio narrations can now be added to desktop preview interactions. This is helpful when trying to demonstrate a particular workflow to a remote client.

For a full overview of the changes to Adobe XD, visit the Adobe website. A Lightroom change log is also available here.

Lightroom CC is available for iPhone and iPad in the iOS App Store, and for macOS through a Creative Cloud subscription. XD is available for free on macOS with a starter plan, and more features are unlocked for Creative Cloud subscribers.

