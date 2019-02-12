Unlimited cloud backup service Backblaze announces price increase coming next month

Popular unlimited cloud backup service Backblaze today announced its first-ever price increase. The company says it will increase its monthly price from $5 to $6 for both new and existing users.

Backblaze says that starting March 11th, its month price will increase from $5 to $6, while its yearly price will go from $50 to $60. The two-year price is increasing from $95 to $110.

In a blog post, Backblaze CEO Gleb Budman outlined that the company has enhanced its cloud backup service in several ways, all while keeping the price the same. Budman says that this modest price increase will allow Backblaze to continue offering unlimited backup:

Why the change? The short answer is that we have enhanced the service in many ways and storage costs have gone up. We have continually removed impediments to getting data backed up — no file size restrictions, speeding up uploads, all while data sets have grown larger and larger. We’ve worked hard to avoid raising our prices, which resulted in some great storage innovations and has allowed us to keep our original prices for more than a decade. By making this decision now, we are ensuring we can continue to offer unlimited backup and keep improving our Computer Backup service.

For those unfamiliar, Backblaze is one of the most popular cloud backup services. It offers completely unlimited cloud backup at reasonable prices, even with this upcoming price increase.

The new pricing goes into effect on March 11th at 5PM PT, so you have until then to lock in the existing rates. You can read more about Backblaze in our coverage here. The company just announced a major new update last month, as well.

