Apple’s original content video service reportedly launching in April, major video partners for subscription feature not on board yet

Rumors and speculation about Apple’s video streaming service have been floating around for a number of years now, and it seems like the company may finally be ready to launch its new service. According to a report from CNBC, Apple is preparing to launch its video streaming service in April, corroborating a report from The Information back in January.

CNBC says that Apple is in “the final stages of preparing its new streaming video service”, and that similar to how the company handles Carpool Karaoke: The Series, it will offer some free original content for device owners and a subscription service for everyone else. The report says support from Netflix or HBO is still on the table.

Apple’s new streaming video service is said to launch sometime in April or early May. The company is planning to launch a service similar to Amazon’s Prime Video Channels, which allows customers to sign up for external digital streaming providers. Starz, CBS, Showtime, and Viacom are expected to offer a subscription through Apple’s new platform. However, Amazon Prime Video Channels doesn’t include Netflix or Hulu, so it’s likely they won’t be available on Apple’s new platform, either.

HBO may join its premium network brethren but isn’t as far along in discussions with Apple, one of the people said. Apple hasn’t offered HBO the same terms that Amazon offered, said the person.

One of the main complaints, similar to Apple’s rumored subscription news service, is that media companies may not get all of the data sharing information it typically gets, and it looks like Apple is also being aggressive with its video streaming deals.

Apple is pushing for a 30 percent cut on every customer that subscribes to an over-the-top video service through its streaming service, three of the people said.

Apple currently takes a 15 percent cut from users who choose to sign up for any streaming service through the App Store.

Apple’s own TV app as it exists today is a clear indication that the company wants to go down this road. The TV app currently keeps track of what you’re watching (if the provider supports the app), and will notify you when new episodes are available. You can also search for content within the TV app as well, and it will let you know where you can play the content.

With the new video streaming service in place, Apple will finally close the gap, and the TV app will theoretically be a one stop shop for all your video streaming needs.

Related stories:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: