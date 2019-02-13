Tim Cook joins White House advisory panel on AI and automation in the workforce

The CEOs of major corporations, including Apple’s Tim Cook, Walmart’s Doug McMillon, and IBM’s Ginni Rometty, are joining a White House panel tasked with addressing the growing problem of automation and AI replacing physical workers across the US, reports Reuters.

The 25-member panel will be co-chaired by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Ivanka Trump, as signed by executive order by the President back in July.

According to the executive order, “for too long, our country’s education and job training programs have prepared Americans for the economy of the past”. Skill-focused job training seems to be a major focus of the President.

[There is] a mismatch between the skills needed and those being taught, requiring immediate attention to help more Americans enter the workforce.

If a business and workforce panel from the White House sounds familiar to you, it’s because the President previously formed a similar advisory group in 2017, though it disbanded after numerous members quit, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

In April of last year, Trump and Cook met privately in the Oval Office to discuss issues of trade and a modernization of the US government. In August, the two met again at a dinner, this time though likely to discuss tariffs.

A date for when the first official meeting will happen remains unknown.

