MacBook Pro concept imagines an OLED edge-to-edge display, Face ID, and more [Video]

On the heels of Ming-Chi Kuo claiming Apple will refresh the MacBook Pro this year and introduce a new 16-inch model, a new concept video from Viktor Kadar shows what a redesigned MacBook Pro might look like. Kadar imagines an edge-to-edge design with rounded corners and more.

This incredibly optimistic concept depicts a 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro lineup with a nearly bezel-less OLED design. The display here features rounded corners similar to the iPhone X and iPad Pro design refreshes.

There’s also Face ID support, with Kadar imagining an “invisible” Face ID system where all of the sensors are hidden behind the displays. With this design, you get face recognition technology without compromising the edge-to-edge display.

As for the keyboard, this concept replaces the traditional butterfly keyboard with a new “shape-memory alloy” design. This looks similar to the iPad Pro Smart Keyboard design, but the keys are still separated and feature “more key stability and accuracy” than the current MacBook keyboards.

This concept is certainly on the optimistic side, but it serves as a good example of what the MacBook Pro could look like if Apple continues its edge-to-edge design trend with the Mac lineup.

Yesterday, reliable Apple investor Ming-Chi Kuo issued a new investor note in which he predicted a MacBook Pro line with an “all-new design” and new 16-inch display. One possibility is that with a reduction in bezel sizes, the current 15-inch MacBook Pro could theoretically become 16-inches.

View the full concept here and check out a video of it below. What do you think of this MacBook Pro design? Is this the direction in which Apple should go? Let us know down in the comments.

