[Update: more evidence] Report: New iPad mini 5 will look the same as iPad mini 4 design, aimed as lower cost product

The iPad mini 5 is not going to be the most exciting of updates according to recent reports. Macotakara says informed accessory manufacturers indicate the new iPad mini will look almost identical to the iPad mini 4 design. Update: More corroboration from multiple sources …

Echoing previous rumor mill reports that the new iPad mini is aimed at a lower cost market segment, Macotakara says the new Mini will be relatively old.

Retaining mostly the same external design, it will purportedly keep the Lightning connector, Touch ID and the 3.5mm headphone jack. It will feature the same bezels and overall dimensions will not substantially change. The rear microphone will move to the center, however, matching the sixth-generation 9.7-inch iPad.

Update: Onleaks tweeted that he has recently obtained a CAD leak of the iPad mini 5 and confirms no external changes apart from the relocation of the rear microphone. Over the weekend, Ming-Chi Kuo also said that the iPad mini 5 would only be a spec bump update.

Just got my hands on alleged #iPadMini5 CAD. If legit (can't vouch at 100%), there is indeed (just as rumored) no external design changes (except of relocated mic, centered on upper back panel). In short, it will very likely be a specs bump only update… pic.twitter.com/z5XuBKZVmN — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) February 19, 2019

The iPad mini 4 was released in 2015, almost four years ago, and is still on sale today in a 128 GB $399 configuration. It houses an A8 processor.

Inside the new iPad mini, Macotakara’s sources expect an upgrade to an A10 chip, although it isn’t clear if they believe it is the normal version or the more powerful A10X variant used in the 2017 iPad Pro.

Everyone is expecting the Mini’s price to fall … but by how much is still an open question.

