Leviton launches smart Load Center with iOS app control for circuit breakers, detailed consumption monitoring, more

Leviton has today unveiled its next generation electrical Load Center. The new breaker panel works with an integrated Wi-Fi or Ethernet hub to offer remote circuit control, monitor electrical consumption, set up smart alerts, and more with its iOS app.

Leviton made the announcement about the new smart Load Center at the 2019 NAHB International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas.

Leviton’s COO said that consumers want smarter homes and the new connected Load Center is easy to install for contractors and provides great smart functionality along with a nice design for end-users.

“Today’s homebuyers want a smarter home and we’ve answered the call with the Leviton Load Center”, said Daryoush Larizadeh, president and chief operating officer of Leviton. “The enhanced version of the Leviton Load Center is a ground-breaking milestone in our long history of innovation, integrating intelligence and efficiency into the nerve center of the home. It is easy-to-install for contractors, provides home builders with a smart, safe and aesthetically pleasing product for their customers, and simplifies the daily lives of homeowners.”

Here are the highlights of the new Leviton Load Center:

Monitor electricity usage per branch circuit or appliance

View usage trends and estimate their electricity bill

Setup alerts to be notified when a circuit breaker has tripped and why, or if an appliance has been on or off for a user-defined amount of time

Be assured the load center’s smart circuit breakers are receiving the latest firmware updates

Remotely turn off a branch circuit breaker to shed loads

The next generation Load Center will work with the My Leviton iOS app. This latest smart home offering joins Leviton’s Decora smart home light switches and more that include HomeKit support. However, HomeKit support isn’t built-in to the new Load Center.

Pricing and release details for the next generation Load Center haven’t been announced yet, we’ll update this post as we hear more. You can learn more about the existing Load Center products from Leviton here.

