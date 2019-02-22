Register for MacTech Pro 2019 with a special $220 off 9to5Mac discount

A lot of the news cycle about Apple in the enterprise can revolve about the iPad and the iPhone, but the Mac is still a prominent device for a lot of IT departments as wel. More importantly, most people are dealing with a mix of all of Apple’s offerings. Even at my school, I manage a number of Macs along with our large collection of iOS devices. I am excited about the upcoming MacTech Pro conferences being held around the United States throughout the rest of 2019.

Remaining MacTech Pro events are being held in Seattle, Boston, Denver, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, and New York this year so there’s bound to be a location near you if you live in the US.

MacTech Pro Events are the next incarnation of MacTech’s successful regional events — but with a specific focus on the professional Apple tech, sysadmin and consultant. With an all new curriculum built from the ground up, the event benefits both return attendees and those that have never attended a MacTech event. These events, held around the country, are specifically designed for those that support others who use Apple technologies including sysadmins, consultants supporting small-to-medium sized business, and those that support others in their organization. MacTech Pro Events are single-track, hotel-based seminars that are specifically geared to serve the needs of consultants and techs wanting to better serve their base.

9to5Mac has partnered with MacTech to bring an special discount to the event. Registration is normally $499, but 9to5Mac readers can register using this special registration page for $279 and you get a free MacTech hat!

Topics for MacTech Pro 2019:

Support Desk Systems

What does “Good Wi-Fi” mean in 2019?

Backup Strategies for a Cloud Infrastructure

Continuity Planning and Their Everyday Benefits

Swiftly Scripting the Command Line

Zero Trust Networking

Realities of Mobile Warrior and iOS

Replacing OS X Server: What are your options?

I’ll be at the MacTech Pro event in Atlanta, so I hope to see you there! Be sure to use this special link to save $220 off the ticket price.

