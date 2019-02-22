Stacktrace Podcast 024: “The fluffy keyboard”

John and Gui dive into the latest rumors about new Mac hardware and iOS 13. How might the design of the iPad Pro influence future MacBooks, how would a system-wide Dark Mode work on iOS, and what are our updated expectations for Project Marzipan? Also — iPhone XR review, marketing for indies, and much more.

