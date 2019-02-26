Linea update brings new stroke, grids, and template options to its iPhone and iPad apps

Linea, a popular sketching application for iPhone and iPad, is getting an update with support for new strokes, grids, and template options, and more for musicians and designers.

Announced through the company’s blog, users will have more pen and marker tools with variable strokes.

Previously, the Pen drew lines with a fixed width and the Marker always varied its width based on pressure. With today’s release, we’re adding a simple control to both that lets you pick the type of stroke you want for each tool: fixed or variable.

Additionally, the app is expanding its grid and template tools to help even more people get their creative ideas started.

Circular grids, sheet music staves, and Apple Watch templates help you be more productive when using Linea. Whether you’re drawing mandalas, writing your next hit, or working on a wearable app, these portrait and landscape layouts will boost your creativity!

Lastly, Linea is making it easier to crop and export your sketches with presets available for popular aspect ratios such as 4:3, 16:9, and square. You’ll also be able to easily share your sketches with support for PDFs.

Crop and Export is now easier to use with presets for popular aspect ratios like 4:3, 16:9, and square. Additionally, the format, size, and position is now saved, making multiple exports of the same content simpler. We’ve also added a long-requested feature — support for PDFs. Save out your sketch in this flexible file format and send it to iOS’s Files app, email, or iMessage easily.

Linea Go for iPhone is currently on sale for $1.99, and Linea Sketch for iPad is available for $4.99. Today’s update is available as a free download for existing customers.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: