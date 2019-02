Continuing on the topic of iOS 13 — will the iPad use a new home screen UI, rather than good old SpringBoard, and what could that look like? How could improved keyboard APIs for 3rd party apps make the iPad even more capable, and will the future of computing involve devices with foldable screens?

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by MacStadium: Whether you need a single Mac mini or a fully-scalable Mac private cloud, MacStadium is offering Stacktrace listeners two months for the price of one on a Mac mini subscription with the promo code 9TO5MAC. Whether you need a single Mac mini or a fully-scalable Mac private cloud, MacStadium is offering Stacktrace listeners two months for the price of one on a Mac mini subscription with the promo code 9TO5MAC.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/02/StacktraceEp25.mp3

Links