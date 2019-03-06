Apple’s new internal iPhone battery repair policy: even counterfeit batteries retain warranty

Yesterday we reported on the news that Apple recently started performing repairs on iPhones with third-party batteries. Now we’ve gotten a look at the official repair guide that details how Apple will handle repairs with non-original batteries.

The new repair document seen by 9to5Mac states at the outset that customers using third-party batteries in Apple devices may still be eligible for warranty service. However, if the non-original battery has caused the problem or device damage, customers will have to pay the out of warranty cost for a repair or replacement.

But in the case that Apple determines the third-party battery hasn’t caused the issue a customer is looking to have resolved, the non-Apple part shouldn’t change the service and warranty eligibility.

Notably, non-Apple parts are defined as third-party batteries as well as counterfeit batteries. This is certainly helpful for customers who unknowingly purchased a non-Apple battery.

The document does note that if an iPhone or other Apple device has a third-party enclosure, logic board, microphone, Lightning port, volume buttons, TrueDepth camera system, and more, repairs will be denied.

Another detail is that if the repair attempt for a device with a third-party battery fails, customers will have to pay the out of warranty cost.

Back in 2017, Apple opened up repairs for iPhones with third-party displays. Apple’s move to include third-party batteries in its repair process will surely be welcomed by customers and groups like iFixit.

However, as mentioned yesterday, some have safety concerns about servicing devices with third-party batteries. The French Confederation of Democratic Labour issued a statement on Twitter yesterday criticizing that Apple made the move without consulting with French authorities.

What do you think? Is this a consumer friendly, and smart move by Apple? Or does it complicate the repair process and pose safety risks for the company’s technicians? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

