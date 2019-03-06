Stacktrace Podcast 026: “You’re not gonna touch your glasses”

After a brief discussion around static site generation and hardware hacking, John and Gui dive into some exclusive new spelunking findings from WebKit and the latest iOS 12.2 beta. Also, AR and how Microsoft’s approach with HoloLens might differ from Apple’s possible AR strategies, and more Marzipan.

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

