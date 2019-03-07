Slack begins testing long-awaited Dark Mode interface on iOS

Slack is finally testing one of the features requested most by its users: Dark Mode on iOS. This week, Slack has rolled out a new version of its iOS app to beta testers, and it includes the long-awaited new Dark Mode interface for beta users.

In order to enable Dark Mode in Slack on iOS, you simply tap the three dots in the upper-right corner and choose “Settings.” From there, you a new “Dark Mode” toggle. Simply flip the switch, and the app will instantly revamp itself with a dark interface.

Slack’s Dark Mode design is a darker gray color, not true black like other dark interfaces we’ve seen. Nonetheless, it’s sure to please the countless Slack users who have been asking the company for a Dark Mode interface for several years.

iOS 13 is rumored to add a system-wide Dark Mode to iOS. Ahead of that, we’ve seen numerous applications recently add a new dark theme or begin testing one. Over the weekend, for instance, we explained how to access Facebook Messenger’s hidden Dark Mode interface.

At this point, it’s unclear when this Dark Mode interface might go from beta testing to public release for Slack. You can, however, sign up for the public Slack beta right here if you want to try out the new theme ahead of time. Slack for iOS is available as a free download on the App Store.

Thanks, Sam Ha!

