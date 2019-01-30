Bloomberg reports iOS 13 will include Dark Mode, 2019 iPhone with three cameras, possibly USB-C, more

iPhone 11 render based on alleged prototype

News today from Bloomberg lines up with previous reports we’ve heard that this year’s iPhone 11 will feature a triple-camera system and potentially USB-C, but also offers much more. We could see the 2020 iPhone lineup using laser-powered 3D camera systems. Some other fresh exciting details include iOS 13 bringing a Dark Mode and a Live Photos revamp, news about an updated 10-inch iPad and iPad mini 5, when we’ll see the next iPhone design changes, and more.

This month we’ve heard a decent amount of news about the upcoming iPhone 11. We first saw a render based on alleged prototype details with an asymmetrical stovetop-style triple camera setup.

Then just over a week later we saw a completely different render with a sleeker design also claimed to be based on a prototype Apple is testing.

In between the news of those two iPhone 11 renders, a WSJ article reported that it will be the high-end iPhone 11 to receive three cameras this year.

iPhone 11 render with asymmetrical triple-camera via Digit.in and OnLeaks

Today, Bloomberg is corroborating these reports about the high-end iPhone 11 (Max?) featuring a triple-camera system as well as offering more new details about what to expect from the 2019 iPhone lineup, what’s coming in 2020, and some exciting forecasts for iOS 13 features, and more.

For 2019, Apple plans successors to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max — code-named D42 and D43 — and an update to the iPhone XR, said the people. The larger of the new high-end iPhones will have three cameras on the back, and other handsets could eventually come with the upgraded system, too, the people said.

Another tidbit that’s been debated in reports lately is whether the iPhone 11 will feature Lightning or USB-C. Bloomberg says that some units of this year’s iPhones are being testing with USB-C, but it’s not clear if Apple will make the switch in 2019.

The report says that Apple could release the more powerful laser-based 3D camera systems as soon as 2020 which will enhance AR capabilities.

The rear-facing, longer-range 3-D camera is designed to scan the environment to create three-dimensional reconstructions of the real world. It will work up to about 15 feet from the device, the people said. That’s in contrast with the current iPhone 3-D camera system, which points toward users and operates at distances of 25 to 50 centimeters to power Apple’s Face ID facial-recognition feature.

Bloomberg notes the switch from dot-protection to laser tech enables use cases for longer distances and Apple has reportedly been discussing using Sony sensors for the new system, according to its anonymous sources.

The laser-powered 3-D camera would enhance augmented reality on the iPhone, allowing for more accurate depth perception and placement of virtual objects. It could also help the handset take photos that can better capture depth, the people said. Apple has been in talks with Sony Corp. about testing sensors for the new system, one of the people said.

The report predicts that this 3D camera system could be the next step before we see Apple unveil a standalone AR headset or glasses.

Perhaps more exciting is news that Apple will allegedly bring Dark Mode to iOS 13 this year. Apple brought the feature to macOS Mojave last fall, and its arrival on iOS has been hotly anticipated and long-awaited.

iOS Dark Mode concept by Andrew Vega and Maximos Angelakis

Other positive news for iOS 13 includes the prediction for a iPad-specific Home screen and improved file management for the tablet.

Apple’s next operating system update, iOS 13, will include a dark mode option for easier nighttime viewing and improvements to CarPlay, the company’s in-vehicle software. There will also be iPad-specific upgrades like a new home screen, the ability to tab through multiple versions of a single app like pages in a web browser, and improvements to file management.

We should also see the results of Apple’s Texture magazine service acquisition and all of its work on its original content integrated to iOS this year.

The company will also integrate two new services, including a magazine subscription service and its original video content efforts, via iOS updates this year.

Back to the 2019 iPhone for a moment, as we first heard from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Bloomberg also corroborates that the iPhone 11 will bring improved Face ID. Major iPhone design changes aren’t expected until 2020, when Apple will reportedly also start using 5G modems alongside the new 3D laser camera systems.

We have seen a few interesting iPhone 11 concept videos so far, but the designs may be unrealistic since Apple is expected to keep the same aesthetic that the iPhone X launched with in 2017 for this year.

As for new iPads, Bloomberg also points to a new low-cost 10-inch iPad that retains the Lightning port launching this spring, alongside the iPad mini 5 that we’ve been hearing about.

Image via CompareRaja/OnLeaks

