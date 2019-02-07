Dark Sky weather app on iOS adds slick new dark mode in latest update

Popular weather application Dark Sky has been updated today with a highly anticipated new dark mode theme. This means there’s now a gorgeous black design, and support for automatically switching between light and dark mode.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

To enable dark mode support in Dark Sky, simply tap the settings icon in the upper-right corner of the app. From there, you’ll see an “Appearance” option that you can tap. You can then choose between permanently enabling dark mode, or choosing the “Daylight” option to automatically switch to dark mode at sunset everyday.

For those unfamiliar, Dark Sky is a hyperlocal weather app that aims to provide minute-by-minute forecasting:

Dark Sky is the most accurate source of hyperlocal weather information. With down-to-the-minute forecasts, you’ll know exactly when the rain will start or stop, right where you’re standing. (It’s like magic.) Dark Sky is able to create forecasts for your precise location, giving you minute-by-minute predictions for the next hour and hour-by-hour forecasts for the next day and week.

Other than dark mode support, today’s update for Dark Sky brings “a lot of bug fixes.” Dark Sky is one of the most popular weather apps on iOS. It’s available on the App Store for $3.99.

Related stories:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: