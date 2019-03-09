Apple’s latest iPhone tutorial videos cover Face ID, water resistance, and more

Apple today has continued its release of iPhone how-to videos on YouTube. The company this afternoon uploaded five new videos covering camera features, Wallet, Face ID, and more.

Each of these videos comes in at right around 15-seconds and focuses on a single feature of the iPhone. In one video, Apple highlights the water resistance abilities of the iPhone by dumping a cup of water on the device. In another, Apple touts how Face ID lets you “use your face as your password.”

When it comes to camera features, Apple shows off the ‘Key Photo’ functionality of Live Photos and says that it lets you “find the perfect shot.” The final two videos focus on Wallet and the Apple Support application.

Apple has regularly uploaded how-to videos for its various devices on YouTube, covering the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and more. View all five of today’s new videos below.

