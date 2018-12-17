Apple today has uploaded a handful of new Apple Watch videos to its YouTube channel. The new videos cover a range of topics, including how to stream Apple Music on Apple Watch, how to use the Walkie-Talkie functionality, and more.

In total, Apple has shared six Apple Watch videos today. Each video is roughly 30 seconds long and focuses on a single feature of the Apple Watch. The topics covered include how to customize your watch face, how to view your Activity rings, how to use Walkie-Talkie, how to customize your workout metrics, how to locate your iPhone, and how to stream Apple Music.

Apple has regularly shared how to videos on its YouTube channel recently, ranging from Apple Watch tips and tricks to iPhone camera walkthroughs and more. Watch the six newest videos below. They might be a good reference to show people you may be gifting an Apple Watch this holiday season.

